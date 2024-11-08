Donato logged a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Donato lost his top-line gig after the end of his five-game point streak in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The 28-year-old still held a spot on the top power-play unit, which will keep him in the mix for fantasy consideration a little while longer. However, an even-strength assignment on the fourth line is likely to take a toll on his numbers. Donato has 10 points, 33 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 contests this season. Until he's back alongside Connor Bedard on a regular basis, Donato is a player fantasy managers can replace once his offense goes cold.