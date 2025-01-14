Jenner (shoulder) is reportedly ahead of schedule and could return to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Tuesday.

After the NHL goes on break for the international tournament, the Jackets resume their seasons against Chicago on Feb 22, so fantasy players may want to circle that date for a potential Jenner return. Given his scoring pace last season, the 31-year-old winger could put up around 15 points in the 26 games he'd have remaining in the regular season, assuming he does in fact play versus the Hawks and avoids any other stints on the shelf.