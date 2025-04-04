Jenner scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Jenner has six goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. He's doing everything the Blue Jackets could want, and that's great news for fantasy managers looking for a hidden gem late in the season. He's up to six goals, 12 assists, 47 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-4 rating across 18 appearances while mainly serving in a second-line role since returning from a shoulder injury.