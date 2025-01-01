Mateychuk registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Mateychuk has played in four straight contests, and it looks like the Blue Jackets will give him a chance to prove himself as long as they're running seven-defensemen lineups. Mateychuk could even get a chance to solidify a spot beyond that -- Jake Christiansen saw just four shifts in Tuesday's game. The helper was Mateychuk's first NHL point, and he's added five hits and three blocked shots while featuring on the second power-play unit.