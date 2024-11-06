Saad notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Saad snapped a three-game dry spell when he helped out on Jordan Kyrou's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. While Saad has been listed on the first line, his ice time has declined over the last week, reaching a season-low 13:29 in Tuesday's win. The 32-year-old is at five points, 19 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 10 appearances this season. He is more of a secondary scorer, so fantasy managers may want to stream him rather than roster him on a regular basis.