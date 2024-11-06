Holloway (upper body) was stretchered away from the Blues' bench after taking a puck up high during Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Holloway was taken to the hospital, and the Blues reported that he is alert and stable. Holloway's injury led to the officials calling the first intermission early. The 23-year-old was having his neck looked at by the trainers and medical staff. An update on Holloway's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus Utah.