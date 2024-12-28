Holloway recorded two assists, five shots on net and three hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Holloway had slumped over the middle of December, but he's back now. He had a hat trick in the last game before the holiday break and followed it up Friday by assisting on goals scored by Jordan Kyrou and Cam Fowler. The 23-year-old Holloway has been a little streaky in his first year with the Blues, but he's getting top-six minutes. He's up to 13 goals, 11 helpers, 86 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-7 rating over 37 appearances.