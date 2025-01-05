Hofer made 33 saves in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

He allowed five goals, a couple of which were as soft as toffee. It was a bad game for Hofer, who is 1-1-1 with 11 goals allowed in his last three games. His season has been up and down like a yo-yo, and that makes him a tough fantasy play. Hofer started the year with three straight wins followed by three consecutive losses. He then rang up four wins in a row before this recent stretch. Hofer is a fantasy risk, so look elsewhere until his game stabilizes.