Tucker recorded an even-strength helper and went plus-1 in 13:36 of ice time Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Flames.

Tucker helped the Blues earn two points Tuesday -- he sent a shot into the slot that Radek Faksa redirected into the top right corner of the net to break a 1-1 tie in the third period. It was Tucker's first helper of the campaign. The 24-year-old has chipped in a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. He continues to see minimal ice time (11:50 per game) on the third pairing.