Lindholm posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm snapped a seven-game point drought when he set up Brad Marchand's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Lindholm had been questionable to play Saturday after getting hurt Thursday in Seattle. The Swedish center has managed 14 points, 41 shots on net, 56 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 32 outings this season after logging 44 points over 75 regular-season games between the Flames and the Canucks in 2023-24.