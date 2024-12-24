Swayman turned aside 10 of 11 shots faced during Monday's 4-1 home win over the Capitals.

Swayman had a very light night against a Capitals offense that was clearly struggling to generate offense in the second half of back-to-back outings. Though the 25-year-old has had a frightful start to the 2024-25 season, Swayman has been better of late with a 1.96 GAA and .900 save percentage behind a 3-1-0 record over his last four starts so the Bruins can only hope their franchise netminder has found his game as the calendar rolls towards 2025.