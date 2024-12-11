Swayman turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The Bruins' defense collapsed in the third period, turning a 3-1 deficit into a rout with turnovers and odd-man rushes, but Swayman did his part too -- the Jets' seventh goal came on a shot by Mason Appleton from below the goal line in the corner that somehow found a gap between the netminder and the post. The loss snapped a three-start win streak for Swayman in which he's allowed eight goals in total, and he's struggled to build up any real momentum this season. Through 21 appearances, he's saddled with a 3.27 GAA and .885 save percentage to go with a 9-10-2 record.