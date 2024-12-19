Carrier (upper body) was traded from the Predators to the Canadiens on Wednesday in exchange for Justin Barron.

Carrier remains on injured reserve for now, but he participated in a morning skate Tuesday prior to the Predators' game against the Rangers. The 28-year-old is in the first season of a three-year contract and has often filled a top-four role in Nashville. He should continue to do so in Montreal, though power-play time is unlikely with Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson already established in that situation. Carrier has seven points, 49 blocked shots, 31 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances this season.