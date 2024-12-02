Primeau allowed five goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

The Bruins jumped on Primeau and the Canadiens with three goals in a 70-second span midway through the first period. The fourth goal allowed was a short-handed one, but it came on a breakaway, which suggests Primeau wasn't always supported by the team in front of him. Still, it was the fourth time in seven starts that he's allowed at least five goals. Primeau sports a 4.45 ERA and .844 save percentage over 10 outings, as the Habs prepare for their next game, Tuesday at home against the Islanders.