Primeau will be placed on waivers Saturday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Primeau made one start in December and currently owns a 4.70 GAA and an .836 save percentage through 11 appearances. A waiver move seemed inevitable after Montreal called up Jakub Dobes from AHL Laval to start Saturday's road contest in Florida. A fresh start elsewhere may be the best thing for Primeau, who crumbled under the pressure of playing in Montreal. If he passes through waivers, Primeau will head to Laval.