Caufield scored a power-play goal, had five shots on net and recorded two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win in Columbus.

Caufield raced to the Columbus end after Juraj Slafkovsky forced a turnover and led Caufield in on a breakaway for the Canadiens' second goal of the game. He beat Elvis Merzlikins low to the stick side. It was the first goal in six games for Caufield and seventh on the power play. He leads Montreal with 13 goals through 22 outings, a far quicker pace than last season when he needed 43 games to reach that many tallies.