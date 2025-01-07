Dach scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dach remains on sizzle since the holiday break -- he has four goals and an assist over his last six games. Two of those points have come on the power play, which corresponds with his move to the top unit. The 23-year-old is also on the second line at even strength. Dach has six goals, 14 points, 64 shots on net, 65 hits, 28 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 40 appearances this season, but he's trending in the right direction now.