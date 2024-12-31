Montembeault stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game until his teammates erased a 2-1 lead with a pair of third-period goals. It was his second straight victory since coming out of the holiday break, after a 5-2 win over the Lightning on Sunday. Montembeault has won five of his last six starts and improved to 14-14-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The Habs have a couple of days off before their next game, Friday at Chicago.