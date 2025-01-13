General manager Patrick Allvin announced Monday that Hronek (lower body) has rejoined the Canucks following his conditioning stint with AHL Abbotsford.

Hronek hasn't suited up for Vancouver since Nov. 27, and he spent less than a week with the AHL club on his conditioning stint. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action in the NHL, his return to the Canucks signals that he's trending in the right direction. Once he's deemed healthy, he'll likely reclaim a top-four role with a spot on the second power-play unit.