Lankinen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets came out hot with two goals in the first period, but Lankinen shut the door the rest of the way. The 29-year-old picked up his fifth win in the last six starts, though this was just the second time in that span he allowed fewer than three goals. He's now at 13-3-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 19 appearances. Thatcher Demko (knee) served as backup Friday and will likely claim at least a 50-50 split in goal moving forward, though the Canucks have kept Arturs Silovs around for now as extra insurance in goal. It's possible Demko makes his season debut Sunday versus the Lightning.