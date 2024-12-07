Suter scored twice on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Suter's first goal stood as the game-winner, and he also added an empty-netter. He's tallied five times and added two assists over his last six contests, playing well while maintaining a second-line role. Overall, Suter is at 11 goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances. He's not much of a factor on the power play, but his spot in the lineup at even strength makes him worth a look in fantasy formats with a focus on offense.