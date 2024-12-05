Demko (knee) believes he's at a point in his recovery where he might be able to serve as the backup goaltender within Vancouver's next three games, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Thursday.

The Canucks' next three games will all be at home. They'll host Columbus on Friday, Tampa Bay on Sunday and St. Louis on Tuesday. Demko was fantastic in 2023-24, posting a 35-14-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage in 51 regular-season appearances. Given that he suggested he might start as an understudy, Vancouver might slowly ease him back toward his typical workload. Even still, his return would likely result in Arturs Silovs being sent to the minors. Kevin Lankinen, who has done fine as the temporary No. 1 with a 12-3-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage across 18 outings this campaign, will see his role significantly diminish, especially once Demko is back up to speed.