Ovechkin netted a goal on two shots and added a helper in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville.
Ovechkin registered the secondary assist on Tom Wilson's power-play tally to open the scoring in the middle frame, and he sealed the win with an empty-net tally. The 39-year-old's two-point effort Saturday snapped a three-game point drought. Ovechkin is now 22 markers away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals with 39 games remaining in 2024-25. The Russian winger is up to 20 goals, 32 points and a plus-13 rating through 27 appearances.
