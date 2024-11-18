Fehervary recorded an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fehervary helped out on Alex Ovechkin's empty-netter to secure a hat trick in the final minute of the game. The assist was Fehervary's third point over the last six games. The 25-year-old blueliner doesn't often put up offense at that rate, instead focusing more on the defensive side of the game. He's at four helpers, 11 shots on net, 42 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 contests overall.