Dowd registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over Toronto.

Dowd opened the scoring early in the second period by deflecting a shot past Anthony Stolarz, and he recorded the primary helper on Aliaksei Protas' empty-net tally to seal the win. Dowd added three shots, one block, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 11:54 of ice time. It was the right-shot center's first multi-point effort of 2024-25, and it came in limited minutes -- Dowd's 11:54 of ice time Friday was by far a season low. The 34-year-old has generated eight goals, 11 points and a plus-7 rating through 26 contests.