Dubois scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dubois notched a multi-point effort for the second time in his last four appearances, and he's going through one of his most productive stretches of the season. He's been a steady source of offense for the Capitals, however, tallying three goals and 11 assists across 18 contests since the beginning of November. While those numbers aren't expected to turn heads around, he should be productive enough to remain serviceable in most formats, especially given his top-six role.