Dubois notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Dubois set up an Aliaksei Protas equalizer just 31 seconds into the third period. The helper gives Dubois two goals and four assists over his last five games. The 26-year-old hasn't always seen the reward of points for his work, but he has been an excellent two-way center for the Capitals this season. He is at four goals, 16 helpers, 44 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 28 appearances.