Dubois registered one power-play goal, one assist, three shots, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Dubois found Aliaksei Protas in front of the net midway through the second period to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. Dubois found himself on the receiving end of a Connor McMichael pass late in the third period, and the former was able to convert that opportunity into a power-play goal. Dubois has a plus-9 rating over his last 10 outings with three goals, six assists, 19 shots on goal and seven blocked shots over that span.