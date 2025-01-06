Leonard was named the MVP of the 2024-25 World Junior Championship on Sunday, Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News reports.

Leonard has been a frequent presence for Team USA in recent months, as he also represented the nation at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in May of 2024. The 19-year-old helped lead the United States to gold and earned tournament MVP honors at the World Junior Championship by tallying five goals, five assists, 12 PIM and a plus-10 rating over seven games. Leonard was the eighth overall pick by the Capitals in 2023, and he's in the midst of his sophomore season at Boston College. Over 16 appearances for Boston College this year, he's racked up 12 goals, seven assists, 14 PIM and a plus-11 rating.