Leonard signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Monday.

Leonard produced 30 goals and 49 points in 37 games with Boston College during his sophomore season in 2024-25. He captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting five goals and 10 points in seven games en route to being named the tournament MVP. The Capitals selected the 20-year-old forward with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Leonard could make his Washington debut versus Boston on Tuesday.