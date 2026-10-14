Leonard set up both Washington goals in a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

Leonard is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes four assists and 10 shots. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in six games this season from his role on the third line, and he's averaging almost two minutes a game (1:57) on the power play. Leonard is one of the league's young stars, but he toils in one of, if not the deepest forward corps in the NHL. Ice time will be spread around 5v5, but his power-play usage keeps his fantasy value high.