Mercer scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Mercer has three goals over his last four games, but he's earned a modest five points through 13 outings in January. The 23-year-old is still set for a larger role while Nico Hischier (upper body) is out -- Mercer led all Devils forwards with 19:12 of ice time Wednesday. Availability has often been Mercer's best ability in 2024-25, as he's added 13 goals, 11 assists, 92 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances in a middle-six role.