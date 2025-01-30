Mercer scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.
Mercer has three goals over his last four games, but he's earned a modest five points through 13 outings in January. The 23-year-old is still set for a larger role while Nico Hischier (upper body) is out -- Mercer led all Devils forwards with 19:12 of ice time Wednesday. Availability has often been Mercer's best ability in 2024-25, as he's added 13 goals, 11 assists, 92 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Ends drought with two goals•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Records two points Monday•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Scores in victory•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Racks up two points in win•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two points despite recent struggles•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Good to go Saturday•