Allen stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

While there wasn't much the veteran netminder could do on Washington's three power-play tallies in the second period, the eventual game-winning goal in the third was largely Allen's fault. He attempted to handle the puck behind his own net on a dump-in, coughed it up to Aliaksei Protas and could only watch helplessly as Pierre-Luc Dubois took advantage of the wide-open cage. The six goals allowed weren't even a season high for Allen -- he coughed up eight against the Lightning on Oct. 22 -- but on the season he still has a respectable 2.70 GAA and .903 save percentage in nine appearances to go along with a 5-3-1 record.