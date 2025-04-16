Allen made 20 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Devils held a 4-2 lead midway through the second period, but Allen couldn't stop the home squad from tying it up before the end of regulation. Brian Dumoulin scored the winner 90 seconds into OT to bail out his netminder, however. It was Allen's first win since March 17, snapping an 0-3-0 skid, and on the season he's 13-16-1 in 31 outings with a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage. The 34-year-old goalie will become a free agent this offseason, and he should draw interest from clubs looking for an experienced backup.