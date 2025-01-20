Hughes generated an even-strength assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Hughes logged the secondary assist on New Jersey's lone goal scored by Tomas Tatar in this contest. Hughes has gone cold in January -- he has just two assists and a minus-5 rating through nine appearances. The left-shot defenseman is manning the No. 2 power-play unit, but he's registered just two points with man advantage since Nov. 30. Overall, Hughes has provided three goals and 19 points through 40 appearances in 2024-25.