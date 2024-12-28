Hughes found the back of the net on his only shot and added a helper and a plus-2 rating in 18:58 of ice time Friday in a 4-2 win over Carolina.

Hughes registered a secondary helper in the first period before scoring what stood as the game-winning goal at 4:15 of the middle frame. The left-shot blueliner has collected exactly two points in back-to-back games and three of his past four. It's been a fruitful month for Hughes -- he's contributed three goals and 11 points in as many games in December after notching just six helpers through his first 18 appearances of the campaign. Hughes seems to have found his form after missing the first nine games of the season with a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old has accounted for three goals, 17 points, six PIM, 47 shots and a plus-3 rating over 29 contests.