McGinn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

McGinn opened the scoring at 17:39 of the first period. The winger has picked up three points over five contests in November, matching his output from all of October. The 30-year-old is up to two goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 games this season. He has played mainly on the fourth line, but he moved up to the third line for Wednesday's game.