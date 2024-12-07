Fowler notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

This was Fowler's second game back from an upper-body injury that cost him four weeks. The 33-year-old has taken on his usual top-four role, though he may lose some minutes once Jacob Trouba joins the team. Fowler is at a modest three helpers with 11 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season. His lack of power-play time has drastically reduced his scoring potential, making him an unlikely candidate for fantasy consideration in most formats.