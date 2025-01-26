LaCombe posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

LaCombe helped out on the second of Mason McTavish's tallies in the win. The assist ended a five-game point drought for LaCombe. That matches his longest slump of the season -- he's gone five games without a point on three separate occasions. The 24-year-old defenseman is still prone to ups and downs, both as a young player and on a team that doesn't always score consistently. He's done a lot well in 2024-25 with eight goals, 13 assists, 87 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.