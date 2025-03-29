LaCombe logged two assists and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

LaCombe has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The defenseman helped out on Cutter Gauthier's third-period tally as well as Mason McTavish's game-winner in overtime. LaCombe shouldn't be flying under the radar in any fantasy format, but he's officially announced his arrival after crossing the 40-point mark in his second full season. He's at 13 goals, 28 helpers, 120 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-4 rating over 65 appearances.