LaCombe logged three assists and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

LaCombe has six helpers over his last four games. The 25-year-old defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 outings this season, providing consistency from the top pairing. He's at one goal, 11 assists, seven shots on net, 21 blocks, 10 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating. Considering LaCombe averaged a little under two shots per game last year, he should find more offense once he starts getting the puck to the net more often.