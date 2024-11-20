Gibson stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks weren't able to get much going on offense outside of a pair of Jason Dickinson goals. Gibson faced his lightest workload of the season to earn his third straight win, and he's allowed a total of eight goals on 85 shots so far. The 31-year-old netminder has alternated started with Lukas Dostal since Gibson was activated from injured reserve, and that pattern seems likely to continue. It could benefit both netminders by helping them avoid being overworked. The Ducks' next two games are at home -- they play the Sabres on Friday and the Kraken on Monday.