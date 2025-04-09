Gibson (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

With Ville Husso getting the nod Wednesday, it will almost certainly be Lukas Dostal who defends the road cage against the Kings on Thursday in the second of the back-to-back. As such, Gibson is unlikely to get another shot to rejoin the lineup until Sunday's clash with Colorado at the earliest -- though it's possible the Ducks decide to just shut the veteran backstop down for the rest of the year.