Gibson turned aside all 18 shots on net he saw in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over the Blue Jackets.

Gibson earned the 29th shutout of his 14-year NHL career in Friday's tilt, and he needed just 18 saves to do it. The 33-year-old backstop now holds a 5-8-1 record, a 3.28 GAA, a shutout and an .869 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. While the Red Wings' inconsistencies as a team make it tough to trust Gibson in fantasy moving forward, we could see the veteran netminder play with more confidence for the time being after snapping his skid of four losses over his last five appearances. He's best viewed in fantasy as a matchup-dependent spot start moving forward.