Gibson made 18 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

There wasn't much the veteran netminder could do on any of the pucks that got past him, as one came on a deflected shot from the point and two were the result of the Detroit defense being unable to corral a rebound. Gibson hasn't gotten into the win column since Oct. 29, going 0-4-0 in his last five outings with a brual 4.33 GAA and .838 save percentage, and it's all he can do right now to cling to a spot in a timeshare with Daniil Tarasov (2-4-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage over the same stretch.)