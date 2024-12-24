Dostal stopped 19 of 22 shots in relief of John Gibson (upper body) in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gibson exited late in the first period after taking a stick in the face. That drew a penalty, but Dostal allowed a shorthanded goal to Tanner Pearson to open the scoring. The Golden Knights would add another two goals in the third to send Dostal to the loss, his first in three outings. The 24-year-old netminder is now 8-9-3 with a 2.77 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. Dostal has done well to keep the Ducks competitive, but it's unclear if Gibson's injury will force him to miss additional time. Anaheim exits the holiday break by hosting the Flyers on Saturday and the Oilers on Sunday.