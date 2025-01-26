Zellweger was scratched for the seventh time in 13 games when he sat out Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Zellweger's playing time has been spotty in January. Jackson LaCombe has become an everyday player, leaving Zellweger to compete with Pavel Mintyukov and Drew Helleson for third-pairing minutes. It's a battle Zellweger's been losing lately, and it may lead to him getting reassigned to AHL San Diego eventually. When he's been in action, the 21-year-old has 12 points, 80 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 38 appearances, but given his age, a little extra development time with the Gulls wouldn't hurt.