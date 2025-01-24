Pachal logged an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Pachal has earned three points, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots and 15 PIM over nine outings in January. That's fine production for a physical defenseman who is firmly on the third pairing. Pachal is up to five points, 40 shots, 106 hits, 54 blocks and 64 PIM through 46 contests this season. The 25-year-old can help in banger leagues but doesn't score enough to be worth making a move for in standard fantasy formats.