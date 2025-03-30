Pachal scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Pachal helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the first period and then scored off a feed from Nazem Kadri in the third. This was the first multi-point effort of Pachal's career and it ended his five-game point drought. The 25-year-old has had to compete with Daniil Miromanov for playing time over the last couple of weeks, with Pachal getting scratched five times since March 19. He's now at three goals, nine points, 56 shots on net, 141 hits, 75 blocked shots, 84 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances.