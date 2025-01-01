Wolf allowed one goal on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Wolf has won three straight starts, allowing six goals on 74 shots in that span. He went 4-1-1 in December, though he allowed four or more goals in three of those games. Consistency hasn't been a strong suit for Wolf recently, but he has generally looked NHL-ready in his first full campaign with the Flames. He's 12-5-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Flames' next game is Thursday at home versus Utah.